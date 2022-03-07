Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,390 First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,390 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FFIN. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $449,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $737,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 355.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 40,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 31,838 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 15.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 266.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 22,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 16,038 shares in the last quarter. 53.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 2,500 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.22 per share, for a total transaction of $118,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $2,029,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 6,212 shares of company stock valued at $290,954 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIN opened at $46.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.16. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.03 and a 52-week high of $55.00.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.88% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $129.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

