Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $312,000 in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 20,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 4.4% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 13,298,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,396,000 after buying an additional 561,194 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,677,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,945,000 after buying an additional 91,699 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,362,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,486,000 after buying an additional 75,276 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,219,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,989,000 after buying an additional 30,090 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,938,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,720,000 after acquiring an additional 85,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MWA. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Shares of MWA opened at $12.50 on Monday. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a one year low of $11.89 and a one year high of $17.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.15.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 5,000 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $65,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment is involved in the manufacture of valves for water and gas systems including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug and ball valves, and dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants.

