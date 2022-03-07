Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys Shares of 1,696 Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Innospec by 3.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Innospec in the second quarter worth approximately $3,715,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Innospec by 20.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 111,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,096,000 after buying an additional 18,783 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,746 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,190,000 after buying an additional 14,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Innospec by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,339,000 after buying an additional 9,182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Innospec alerts:

Shares of IOSP opened at $94.36 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.92 and its 200 day moving average is $90.67. Innospec Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.00 and a 12-month high of $107.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 1.31.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.26. Innospec had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 12.06%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IOSP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

In other Innospec news, CEO Patrick Williams sold 11,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total value of $1,107,822.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ian Malcolm Mcrobbie sold 374 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $37,141.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,713 shares of company stock worth $1,521,521. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Innospec Profile (Get Rating)

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.