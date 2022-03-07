Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys New Stake in AdvisorShares STAR Global Buy-Write ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in AdvisorShares STAR Global Buy-Write ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AdvisorShares STAR Global Buy-Write ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 37,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEGA opened at $38.14 on Monday. AdvisorShares STAR Global Buy-Write ETF has a one year low of $37.08 and a one year high of $42.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.35.

