Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 9,600 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 70.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total transaction of $653,760.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total value of $322,593.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,836 shares of company stock worth $2,290,936. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $67.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $54.93 and a 1-year high of $68.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.95. The company has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.03% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is -158.14%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group (Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.