Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 42,941 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 75.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,067 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 42,941 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COLM. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 304.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 332 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 653.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,261 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 46.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

COLM stock opened at $90.57 on Monday. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $114.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.94.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.60. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 11.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is 19.40%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. CL King raised Columbia Sportswear to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $126.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.14.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

