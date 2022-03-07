Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 32,025 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 68.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 32,025 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $402,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 114,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2,675.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after purchasing an additional 109,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $85.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $93.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.11.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 174.22%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VLO. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.36.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

