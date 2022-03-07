Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 28,303 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Moody National Bank Trust Division reduced its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 77.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,227 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 28,303 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4,100.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 49.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.45, for a total transaction of $2,751,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $47,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 150,691 shares of company stock worth $29,423,250. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $176.23 on Monday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.77 and a 12 month high of $217.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of -79.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $187.33 and its 200 day moving average is $171.67.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.79. Expedia Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.92) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 147.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.19.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

