Moody National Bank Trust Division Cuts Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 75.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,781 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Novartis were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Novartis by 417.4% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 47,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 38,650 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $547,000. Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 14,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Novartis by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVS opened at $84.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $189.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.34 and a 12 month high of $95.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.39.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 46.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $1.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s payout ratio is 19.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.75.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

