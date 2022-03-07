MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Monotaro Co. provides consumable goods through its web site. Monotaro Co. is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan. “
OTCMKTS MONOY opened at $19.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. MonotaRO has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $32.67. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.76 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.71 and its 200 day moving average is $20.11.
About MonotaRO (Get Rating)
MonotaRO Co, Ltd. engages in the sale of maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) supplies through e-commerce. Its products include cutting tools, bearings, fasteners, industrial equipment, and safety devices. The company was founded by Kinya Seto on October 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan.
