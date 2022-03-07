MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monotaro Co. provides consumable goods through its web site. Monotaro Co. is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan. “

OTCMKTS MONOY opened at $19.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. MonotaRO has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $32.67. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.76 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.71 and its 200 day moving average is $20.11.

MonotaRO (OTCMKTS:MONOY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. MonotaRO had a return on equity of 31.87% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $451.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.38 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that MonotaRO will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MonotaRO Co, Ltd. engages in the sale of maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) supplies through e-commerce. Its products include cutting tools, bearings, fasteners, industrial equipment, and safety devices. The company was founded by Kinya Seto on October 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Amagasaki, Japan.

