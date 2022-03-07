Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR – Get Rating) by 42.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,616 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 1,350.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 195,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after acquiring an additional 181,930 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 816.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 608,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,353,000 after acquiring an additional 542,317 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 1,344.0% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 656,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,235,000 after acquiring an additional 610,605 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 302.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,311,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,854 shares during the period. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,547,000. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MNR shares. B. Riley cut shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Compass Point cut shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monmouth Real Estate Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

MNR stock opened at $20.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.93 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 6.58. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a one year low of $17.32 and a one year high of $21.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.15.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

