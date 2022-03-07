MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $539.41.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $534.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.13, for a total value of $1,230,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.05, for a total transaction of $149,364.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,530 shares of company stock worth $77,572,439 over the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $950,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,751,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $306.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The firm has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.72 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $414.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $463.66. MongoDB has a fifty-two week low of $238.01 and a fifty-two week high of $590.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.27. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 101.71%. The firm had revenue of $226.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB will post -4.48 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

