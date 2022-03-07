Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 288.13 ($3.87).

Several research firms have weighed in on MONY. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.49) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.16) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.49) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.69) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

LON:MONY traded down GBX 0.90 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 191 ($2.56). 1,323,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,575,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 204.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 216.38. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 1 year low of GBX 182.19 ($2.44) and a 1 year high of GBX 307.40 ($4.12). The company has a market cap of £1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 19.07.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.61 ($0.12) per share. This is a positive change from Moneysupermarket.com Group’s previous dividend of $3.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 4.6%. Moneysupermarket.com Group’s payout ratio is presently 1.19%.

In related news, insider Robin Freestone acquired 51,188 shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 194 ($2.60) per share, with a total value of £99,304.72 ($133,241.27).

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

