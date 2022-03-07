Molecular Partners AG (OTCMKTS:MLLCF) Short Interest Update

Molecular Partners AG (OTCMKTS:MLLCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,200 shares, an increase of 58.2% from the January 31st total of 45,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 101.7 days.
MLLCF stock remained flat at $$23.91 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 35 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311. Molecular Partners has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.00.
