Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) Market Capitalization Hits $7.59 Million

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Over the last seven days, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. Moeda Loyalty Points has a market capitalization of $7.59 million and $376,096.00 worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moeda Loyalty Points coin can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00001026 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Moeda Loyalty Points

Moeda Loyalty Points is a coin. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 coins. The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Moeda Loyalty Points is moedaseeds.com . Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MOEDA is a Cooperative Crypto Credit Banking-as-a-Service Platform designed to provide a mobile lending system. Moeda will provide a multi-purpose digital identity and opportunities to build credit-worthiness and reputation. It will also give investors real-time transparency of SDG-aligned Impact Investment, trust of cryptographically assured blockchain records and contracts while facilitating the scaling of community investments, payment transactions and service more customers online. Moeda Tokens (MDA) are backed by a social contract in loyal support of Green Cross Brazil to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The tokens will be transferable once the sale has concluded. “

