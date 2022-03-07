MML Investors Services LLC Purchases New Shares in Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG)

MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BHG. Provenire Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Bright Health Group by 19.1% in the third quarter. Provenire Capital LLC now owns 59,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 9,568 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $234,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Bright Health Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $965,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,954,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Bright Health Group by 9,987.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 804,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after purchasing an additional 796,514 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Bright Health Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen reduced their target price on Bright Health Group from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Bright Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Bright Health Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Health Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.68.

Shares of BHG opened at $2.08 on Monday. Bright Health Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $17.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day moving average of $5.71.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $962.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 167.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Bright Health Group news, Director Manuel Kadre bought 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $531,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

