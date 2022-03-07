MML Investors Services LLC Makes New Investment in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 467.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 210.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. 64.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DDOG opened at $142.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion, a PE ratio of -2,031.00 and a beta of 1.12. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.73 and a 1 year high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.42 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.34, for a total transaction of $418,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 145,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.24, for a total value of $23,019,489.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 718,519 shares of company stock valued at $113,292,109 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Datadog from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Datadog from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.15.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

