MML Investors Services LLC Acquires New Shares in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in RadNet by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 514,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,093,000 after purchasing an additional 118,493 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in RadNet by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 776,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,154,000 after purchasing an additional 107,277 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in RadNet by 8.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in RadNet during the second quarter worth approximately $701,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in RadNet by 20.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,736,000 after acquiring an additional 44,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RDNT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

In other RadNet news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $268,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RDNT opened at $22.79 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 1.75. RadNet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

About RadNet (Get Rating)

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

