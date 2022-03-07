MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 3,361 Shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,072 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Nokia by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nokia by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Nokia by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 135,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Nokia by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nokia by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 513,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $4.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.80. Nokia Co. has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $6.40.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Nokia had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nokia Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NOK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Nokia in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nokia from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.30.

Nokia Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment consists of mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

