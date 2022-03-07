MJ Hudson Group (LON:MJH) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $33.80

MJ Hudson Group plc (LON:MJH – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 33.80 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 34 ($0.46), with a volume of 112211 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35.30 ($0.47).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of £58.70 million and a PE ratio of -11.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 39.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 45.62.

In other news, insider Matthew Donald Hudson acquired 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 41 ($0.55) per share, for a total transaction of £15,375 ($20,629.28).

MJ Hudson Group plc operates as a financial services support provider for the fund managers and asset owners in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, Switzerland, Netherlands, Luxembourg, rest of Europe, North America, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advisory, Business Outsourcing, and Data & Analytics.

