Mizuho Lowers ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Price Target to $272.00

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Mizuho from $315.00 to $272.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on ICON Public from $287.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on ICON Public from $340.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on ICON Public from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ICON Public currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.60.

Shares of ICON Public stock opened at $226.32 on Monday. ICON Public has a 1 year low of $170.00 and a 1 year high of $313.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $262.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.95. The company has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The medical research company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.01. ICON Public had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 148.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ICON Public will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ICON Public by 2.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of ICON Public by 223.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 942 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 156.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 950 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial purchased a new stake in ICON Public during the 3rd quarter worth $298,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in ICON Public in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,375,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

