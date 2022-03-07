Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ) Director Purchases C$29,210.00 in Stock

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ – Get Rating) Director Patrick Charles Evans bought 50,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,651,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$964,857.13.

On Thursday, February 10th, Patrick Charles Evans purchased 15,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,620.00.

Shares of CVE MRZ traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$0.56. 34,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,021. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 13.86 and a quick ratio of 13.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.52. Mirasol Resources Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.31 and a twelve month high of C$0.69.

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Gorbea gold project, the Los Amarillos gold-silver project, the Altazor gold project, and the Zeus gold project located in Northern Chile.

