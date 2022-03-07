Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ) Director Purchases C$29,210.00 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2022

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ – Get Rating) Director Patrick Charles Evans bought 50,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,651,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$964,857.13.

Patrick Charles Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, February 10th, Patrick Charles Evans purchased 15,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,620.00.

Shares of CVE MRZ traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$0.56. 34,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,021. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 13.86 and a quick ratio of 13.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.52. Mirasol Resources Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.31 and a twelve month high of C$0.69.

About Mirasol Resources (Get Rating)

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Gorbea gold project, the Los Amarillos gold-silver project, the Altazor gold project, and the Zeus gold project located in Northern Chile.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ)

Receive News & Ratings for Mirasol Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirasol Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.