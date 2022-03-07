Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $64.20

Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $64.20 and last traded at $64.20, with a volume of 2519 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.82.

MTX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. CL King cut their price objective on shares of Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.39.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 4.12%.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,814 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $1,194,634.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dj Monagle III sold 9,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total transaction of $676,963.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Minerals Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 3,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:MTX)

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

