Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.26 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Minerals Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.27. Minerals Technologies posted earnings of $1.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will report full year earnings of $5.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.93. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $6.84. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Minerals Technologies.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 8.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. CL King dropped their price objective on Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of NYSE:MTX traded down $2.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,889. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.03. Minerals Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $64.59 and a fifty-two week high of $88.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.12%.

In other Minerals Technologies news, insider Dj Monagle III sold 9,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total transaction of $676,963.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Meek sold 16,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $1,194,634.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 14.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 80.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,615,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 15.4% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 51,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 6,880 shares in the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Minerals Technologies (MTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.