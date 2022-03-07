MinebeaMitsumi (OTCMKTS:MNBEY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $38.68

MinebeaMitsumi Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNBEY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $38.68 and last traded at $39.30, with a volume of 1209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.51.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.66 and a 200 day moving average of $51.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

About MinebeaMitsumi (OTCMKTS:MNBEY)

Minebea Mitsumi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of high precision ball bearings and components for IT (Information Technology), telecommunications, aerospace, automotive, and home appliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Machined Components, Electronic Devices and Components, Mitsumi Electric Products, and Others.

