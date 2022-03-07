Mind Cure Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCURF) Short Interest Update

Mind Cure Health Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCURF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a growth of 35.1% from the January 31st total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 428,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MCURF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.09. 48,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,104. Mind Cure Health has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.20.
About Mind Cure Health
