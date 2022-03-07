Millennium Management LLC Sells 3,261,267 Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT)

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) by 90.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 359,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,261,267 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust were worth $5,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AHT. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. 29.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AHT opened at $7.31 on Monday. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $77.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.03.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.95) by $0.20. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($16.70) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

