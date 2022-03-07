Millennium Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,440 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in GDS were worth $5,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GDS. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 243.7% in the 3rd quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,761,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,696,000 after buying an additional 1,248,728 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GDS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,909,000. Hazelview Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GDS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,463,000. Cartica Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 159.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cartica Management LLC now owns 717,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,637,000 after purchasing an additional 441,500 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 1,231.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 465,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 430,675 shares during the period. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded GDS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on GDS from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded GDS to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

Shares of GDS opened at $41.41 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.84. GDS Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $34.95 and a fifty-two week high of $94.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of -38.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

