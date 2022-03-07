Millennium Management LLC Purchases 14,969 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,969 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $5,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ENSG. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 59.5% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,574,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,944,000 after acquiring an additional 587,345 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 47,249.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 449,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,687,000 after buying an additional 448,869 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in The Ensign Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,621,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 207.6% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 276,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,729,000 after buying an additional 186,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 92.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,517,000 after buying an additional 130,399 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group stock opened at $85.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.23 and a 200-day moving average of $78.57. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a one year low of $68.29 and a one year high of $98.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.99.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 20.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. This is a boost from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.43%.

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their price target on The Ensign Group from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

In other news, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total transaction of $33,358.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 750 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total value of $59,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,508 shares of company stock worth $456,598. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment is involved in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.