Millennium Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,525 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $5,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBCF. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 90.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 39.7% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 20.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 408.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $381,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $290,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SBCF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Monday, January 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

SBCF stock opened at $33.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.81. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a one year low of $29.28 and a one year high of $40.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 35.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.85%.

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

