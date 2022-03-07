Millennium Management LLC Grows Position in Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) by 858.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448,623 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Nikola were worth $5,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nikola during the 3rd quarter worth $13,584,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Nikola by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nikola by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,708,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,567,000 after acquiring an additional 610,117 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Nikola during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nikola by 9.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 71,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NKLA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Nikola from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Nikola from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Nikola from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Nikola from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.08.

Shares of Nikola stock opened at $6.64 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.07. Nikola Co. has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $19.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.78.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.23. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 50,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $500,226.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

