Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its stake in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) by 89.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,387 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $3,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSEX. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Middlesex Water during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the third quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 234.4% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Middlesex Water news, VP G. Christian Jr. Andreasen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis W. Doll sold 3,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $316,862.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,506 shares of company stock valued at $472,287. 2.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSEX stock opened at $106.55 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.28. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.47 and a beta of 0.48. Middlesex Water has a 12-month low of $69.18 and a 12-month high of $121.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.11). Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 25.53%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Middlesex Water Profile

Middlesex Water Co owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The firm’s services include water production, treatment, & distribution, full service municipal contract operations, wastewater collection and treatment. It operates through two segments: Regulated and Non-Regulated.

