Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Sees Large Volume Increase

Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 39,709 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 834,388 shares.The stock last traded at $7.36 and had previously closed at $6.51.

MVST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on Microvast in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Microvast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Microvast alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 4.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Microvast during the third quarter worth about $297,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Microvast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Microvast in the third quarter worth about $43,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Microvast during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,434,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Microvast during the third quarter valued at $170,000. 16.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST)

Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Microvast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microvast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.