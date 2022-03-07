Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Sees Large Volume Increase

Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 39,709 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 834,388 shares.The stock last traded at $7.36 and had previously closed at $6.51.
MVST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on Microvast in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Microvast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 4.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.71.
Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc
