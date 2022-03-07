Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $319.80

Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 319.80 ($4.29) and last traded at GBX 332.32 ($4.46), with a volume of 1242731 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 341.90 ($4.59).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 423.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 404.80. The company has a market cap of £1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.39.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Micro Focus International’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 3.28%. Micro Focus International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.26%.

In related news, insider Stephen Murdoch sold 6,006 shares of Micro Focus International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 378 ($5.07), for a total value of £22,702.68 ($30,461.13). Also, insider Greg Lock bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 348 ($4.67) per share, for a total transaction of £1,044,000 ($1,400,778.21).

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

