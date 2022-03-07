MGM Resorts International (MGM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.00 on March 15th

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.0025 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th.

MGM Resorts International has decreased its dividend payment by 72.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. MGM Resorts International has a payout ratio of 0.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect MGM Resorts International to earn $0.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.01 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.5%.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $41.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $34.14 and a 12-month high of $51.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.92 and its 200 day moving average is $43.96. The company has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 2.34.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 12.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.90) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MGM. Citigroup started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.35.

In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $2,698,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,603,250 shares of company stock worth $207,140,365 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth about $777,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth about $273,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after buying an additional 24,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 259,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,646,000 after buying an additional 48,339 shares in the last quarter. 64.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

