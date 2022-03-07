Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Trims Stock Position in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its position in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,839 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Argan were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Argan during the third quarter valued at about $536,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Argan by 2.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Argan by 18.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Argan by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 700,031 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Argan by 8.3% during the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 85,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 6,603 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGX opened at $40.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.53 million, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.67. Argan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.60 and a 1-year high of $55.99.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $124.45 million during the quarter. Argan had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 13.57%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Argan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.97%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Argan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Argan, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consulting, engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations, and maintenance services to the power generation and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Power Services, Telecom Services, Industrial Services, and Others.

