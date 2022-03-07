Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Trims Stake in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its position in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,604 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,081 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,278,091 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,520,000 after acquiring an additional 300,879 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 24.6% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,188,610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,443,000 after acquiring an additional 235,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 9.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,276,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,222,000 after acquiring an additional 282,684 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 22.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 104,608 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 18,860 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 274.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 109,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 80,429 shares during the period. 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

Shares of OraSure Technologies stock opened at $7.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.35. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $13.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.68. The stock has a market cap of $542.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.44 and a beta of -0.35.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $63.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OSUR shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

About OraSure Technologies (Get Rating)

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.