Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Reduces Stock Position in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its stake in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Neenah were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Neenah by 0.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,872,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Neenah by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 579,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,054,000 after acquiring an additional 14,351 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Neenah by 11.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,381,000 after acquiring an additional 34,844 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Neenah by 2.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 102,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Neenah by 1.5% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 94,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Neenah stock opened at $33.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 1.48. Neenah, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $59.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.29 and a 200 day moving average of $47.62.

Neenah (NYSE:NP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.10). Neenah had a positive return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 2.42%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -127.52%.

In other Neenah news, CEO Julie Schertell sold 1,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $72,751.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Neenah, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets.

