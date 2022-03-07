Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $183,000 Stake in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,107 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Flushing Financial were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 4.0% in the third quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 59,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 15.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 11.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 11.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FFIC stock opened at $23.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $734.08 million, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.69. Flushing Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $19.79 and a 1 year high of $25.95.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.10). Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 27.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that Flushing Financial Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Flushing Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

