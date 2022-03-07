Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $176,000 Holdings in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Universal Electronics were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UEIC. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Universal Electronics by 51,022.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 692,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,116,000 after buying an additional 691,355 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 10.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,121,000 after purchasing an additional 47,016 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 92.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 45,474 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 5.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 523,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,410,000 after purchasing an additional 28,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Electronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,281,000. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UEIC opened at $32.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $429.88 million, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $65.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.47.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.57. Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 3.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William C. Mulligan purchased 6,500 shares of Universal Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.84 per share, with a total value of $206,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UEIC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley decreased their target price on Universal Electronics from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Electronics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories, tablets and smartphones, and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

