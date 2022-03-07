Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires Shares of 6,285 Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bristow Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 261,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristow Group by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 21,541 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Bristow Group by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 574,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,717,000 after purchasing an additional 75,374 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristow Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Bristow Group by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 18,841 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VTOL opened at $37.70 on Monday. Bristow Group Inc. has a one year low of $24.82 and a one year high of $39.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.75. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.22). Bristow Group had a positive return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 9.22%.

In related news, Director George Mark Mickelson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $84,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David F. Stepanek sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $118,599.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristow Group, Inc provides offshore oil and gas transportation, and search and rescue and aircraft support services to government and civil organizations. The company’s services include global SAR, helicopter sales, maintenance and modifications, training, oil & gas, and unmanned aircraft system solutions.

