Metronome (MET) Trading Down 4.1% Over Last Week

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded down 11.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. Metronome has a market capitalization of $28.67 million and $52,881.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metronome coin can currently be bought for $2.09 or 0.00005496 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Metronome has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00043347 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,523.11 or 0.06648066 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,862.87 or 0.99763555 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00043895 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00047154 BTC.

Metronome Profile

Metronome launched on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,891,280 coins and its circulating supply is 13,746,706 coins. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

