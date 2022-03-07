Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 55.3% from the January 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

MBNKF has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Metro Bank from GBX 115 ($1.54) to GBX 135 ($1.81) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metro Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Get Metro Bank alerts:

MBNKF stock remained flat at $$1.22 during trading on Monday. Metro Bank has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.40.

Metro Bank PLC engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. Its products include current accounts, mortgages services, savings accounts, deposit accounts, commercial banking, borrowing, and merchant services. The company was founded by Vernon W. Hill II and Anthony William Thomson in July 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.