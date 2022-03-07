MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by 44 Wealth Management LLC

44 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 821.2% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 80,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,013,000 after buying an additional 71,511 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,333,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 55,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 13,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in MetLife by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 153,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,599,000 after purchasing an additional 18,052 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $3,996,478.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.29.

MetLife stock opened at $63.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $52.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.14 and a 200-day moving average of $64.00. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.21 and a 52 week high of $72.55.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

