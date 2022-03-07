Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.050-$3.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.Methode Electronics also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.72 EPS.

NYSE:MEI traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.82. 166,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,312. Methode Electronics has a one year low of $39.03 and a one year high of $50.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Methode Electronics will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.24%.

Separately, Barrington Research initiated coverage on Methode Electronics in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $35,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $909,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEI. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 32.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,230,000 after purchasing an additional 53,329 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 6.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 199,935 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,831,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 55,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,333,717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $65,579,000 after purchasing an additional 23,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

