Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.050-$3.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.16 billion.Methode Electronics also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.72 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MEI traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.82. 166,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.44. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.20. Methode Electronics has a 12 month low of $39.03 and a 12 month high of $50.19.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 12.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.24%.

Separately, Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Methode Electronics in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $35,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $909,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEI. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 25,820 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,407 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 199,935 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,831,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Methode Electronics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,978 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

