Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC decreased its holdings in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,607 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total value of $26,688.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,914 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,087. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $385.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. HSBC upgraded Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.42.

Shares of FB stock traded down $7.69 on Monday, reaching $192.37. The company had a trading volume of 348,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,993,914. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms Inc. has a one year low of $190.22 and a one year high of $384.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $275.94 and its 200 day moving average is $319.50.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

