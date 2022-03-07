Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,303 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 113.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total transaction of $418,555.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 8,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $323,045.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 169,265 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,299. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BLFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on BioLife Solutions from $67.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioLife Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Shares of BLFS stock remained flat at $$24.00 during trading on Monday. 7,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,073. The company has a market capitalization of $976.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.28 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.15. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $60.67.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.30). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 7.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

