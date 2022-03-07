Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 12,988 The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in Andersons by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 90,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 22,894 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Andersons by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 718,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Andersons by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,084,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,107,000 after purchasing an additional 46,468 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Andersons by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Andersons by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ANDE traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.71. 11,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,760. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.63. The Andersons, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $50.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.56. Andersons had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.45%.

In related news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 18,682 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total transaction of $726,916.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 3,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $144,515.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,330 shares of company stock worth $4,104,089 over the last 90 days. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANDE. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Andersons from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

The Andersons, Inc is an agriculturally rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

