Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by McLean Asset Management Corp

McLean Asset Management Corp cut its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.4% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.59 on Monday, hitting $77.24. The company had a trading volume of 357,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,874,839. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $195.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.45. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 53.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.88.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

